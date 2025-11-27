Elekta Evo: Revolutionizing Cancer Care in India with Adaptive Radiotherapy

In India's battle against cancer, where over 1.4 million cases are reported each year, a new hope is emerging in the form of adaptive radiotherapy (ART). ART provides real-time precision therapy, potentially bolstering survival rates and elevating patient quality of life in a nation burdened by widespread late-stage cancer diagnoses.

Elekta, a global leader in precision radiation therapy, is poised to introduce Elekta Evo, an advanced AI-enabled CT-Linac, during the upcoming AROICON conference in Kolkata. The technology aims to transform cancer treatment in India by allowing personalized radiotherapy sessions that adapt to changes in a tumor's characteristics and location, ensuring accurate delivery and enhancing both efficacy and safety.

ART's potential is particularly significant given the prevalence of head and neck cancers, which make up 30% of cases in India, along with common diagnoses of breast, cervical, and prostate cancers. With Elekta Evo, the hope is to improve outcomes, offer greater control to clinicians, and reduce side effects for patients.

