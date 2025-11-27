Unmasking the Hidden Threat: Eye Tumor Discovered After Misdiagnosis

In a revealing case of diagnostic challenges, a 33-year-old man's mild eye ache was mistakenly attributed to a thyroid-related problem, only to unveil a hidden tumour.

Dr Rituraj Baruah of Max Multi Speciality Centre explained the initial evaluation focused on thyroid disease, but persistent symptoms prompted deeper investigation. Imaging revealed a tumour compressing the optic nerve.

The incident underscores the crucial need for specialized assessment when symptoms linger, as timely surgical intervention averted possible permanent vision impairment.