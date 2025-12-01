Call for Prostate Cancer Screening Sparks Debate in the UK

London—A coalition of influential figures, including sports personalities, actors, and political leaders, is campaigning for a UK national screening program for prostate cancer. In contrast, the UK National Screening Committee has advised against such measures, citing concerns over existing diagnostic tools and lack of clinical evidence.

The draft decision, which refrains from recommending routine screening, specifically highlights the limitations of the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. An overwhelming number of false positives and negatives make it an unreliable tool for mass screening, potentially leading to unnecessary and invasive procedures with significant side effects.

While targeted screening for certain risk groups shows some promise, broad national screening lacks adequate support due to cost-effectiveness and efficacy issues. Ongoing discussions and further studies aim to find a viable solution, as the final recommendation is expected by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)