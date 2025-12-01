DiagnoSearch Life Sciences Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Clinical Research

DiagnoSearch Life Sciences, a prominent Clinical Research Organization in India, marks its 30th anniversary this December, celebrating its history of scientific progress and ethical research. The event, held at its Mumbai headquarters, was attended by esteemed alumni, collaborators, and employees pivotal to its success.

Since 1995, DiagnoSearch has transformed from a central laboratory services provider into a globally acclaimed CRO. The organization has been instrumental in accelerating drug development and enhancing patient outcomes through its collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology pioneers.

Looking ahead, DiagnoSearch aims to further enhance its capabilities and expand its global reach. Leadership, including Dr. Manisha Ginde and Dr. Vinod Mattoo, emphasized their commitment to innovation and regulatory excellence, ensuring safe and effective therapies for patients globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)