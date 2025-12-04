Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Airline pilots hide mental health struggles to keep flying

Annie Vargas could see her son slipping away and pleaded with him to seek help. But her son, Brian Wittke, a 41-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot and father of three, pushed back, terrified that getting treatment for depression would cost him his license and livelihood. The drop in air travel during the pandemic kept Wittke at home more and affected his mental health, Vargas told Reuters.

Trump administration backs Bayer's bid to curb Roundup lawsuits

President Donald Trump's administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to take up Bayer's bid to curtail thousands of lawsuits claiming its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, pushing the group's shares to their highest in almost two years. In a brief filed at the court, U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer bolstered Bayer's effort to limit the lawsuits and potentially avert billions of dollars in damages, saying the company was correct that the federal law governing pesticides preempts lawsuits that make claims over the products under state law.

Anabel's lost year illustrates the failings of Spain's breast cancer program

Anabel Cano believed she was in the clear after receiving no follow-up for a breast cancer screening in 2023 at Seville's Virgen del Rocio Hospital. But a year later, during what she assumed was another routine screening she began to realise something was wrong when doctors focused solely on her right breast with worried looks on their faces. She had cancer, she was told. In October, after undergoing chemotherapy, she was on the operating table for a mastectomy.

Janux dives as gaps in prostate cancer study data worry investors

Shares of Janux Therapeutics slumped nearly 50% on Tuesday as investors reacted to limited disclosure in the company's early-stage study update for its prostate cancer treatment. The lead candidate, JANX007, is being developed to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, a form that progresses despite the standard approach of maintaining very low testosterone levels.

EU vets assess Barcelona swine fever outbreak as cases rise to nine

A task force of EU vets began work in Barcelona on Tuesday to help contain an African swine fever outbreak as Spain, one of the world's leading pork exporters, said the number of wild boars found infected with the virus rose to nine.

The experts in virology and risk management will visit the affected area in the Bellaterra municipality northwest of Barcelona to survey the situation, provide advice and make recommendations, a European Commission spokesperson said.

US judge blocks Trump from cutting Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood in 22 states

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing in 22 states a provision of the Republican's signature tax and domestic policy bill that would deprive Planned Parenthood and local affiliates that perform abortions of Medicaid funding. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston said a group of Democratic state attorneys general who had challenged the provision were likely to succeed in establishing that the law constitutes an unconstitutional retroactive condition on their participation in the Medicaid healthcare program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)