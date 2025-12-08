Tygerberg Hospital Performs SA’s First Fully Internal Bone Transport Surgery

Tygerberg Hospital has reached a historic milestone in South African medical innovation, successfully performing the country’s first fully internal bone transport and limb-lengthening reconstruction. This places the Western Cape facility among a select group of centres globally capable of offering this advanced limb-salvage technique within the public health sector.

The operation, completed in partnership with Stellenbosch University, signals a leap forward for complex trauma care and positions Tygerberg Hospital as a leader in cutting-edge orthopaedic reconstruction.

A Life-Changing Operation for a Former Police Officer

The patient, a 64-year-old retired police officer, had struggled for years with the aftermath of a 2018 gunshot injury, enduring chronic pain, repeated unsuccessful surgeries, and a significant leg-length discrepancy that severely affected his mobility and quality of life.

Professor Nando Ferreira, a leading figure in limb reconstruction, emphasised the impact of the breakthrough:

“This operation demonstrates how far we have come in building world-class limb reconstruction capacity within the South African public sector. For patients who have lived for years with chronic pain and disability, advanced internal bone transport offers a genuine second chance at normal function.”

Complex Reconstruction Made Safer and More Comfortable

The surgical team corrected a 50 mm bone defect and a 30 mm leg-length discrepancy using a fully internal transport-and-lengthening device.

Unlike traditional external frame systems—often uncomfortable and prone to infection—this fully internal approach:

Improves patient comfort

Reduces risk of external pin-site infections

Allows bone transport and limb lengthening in one device

Shortens recovery time and simplifies rehabilitation

The newly generated bone is expected to grow over approximately 100 days, followed by several months of strengthening and consolidation.

A Global Innovation with Local Impact

The technology used for the procedure is currently in limited market release, and Ferreira’s unit is one of only a few centres worldwide selected to perform the surgery.

“This level of innovation reflects the strength of our surgical team, our academic partnership, and our commitment to delivering patient-centred care at an international standard,” Ferreira said.

Dr Edward Fuzy, part of the surgical team, explained that the internal method enables them to manage severe bone loss in a single operation, avoiding many complications common in older techniques.

A Milestone for the Western Cape Public Health System

Tygerberg Hospital CEO, Dr Matodzi Mukosi, praised the achievement as a reflection of the institution’s excellence:

“This breakthrough highlights the incredible talent and innovation within our hospital. It shows what is possible when clinical excellence and strong partnerships work together for our patients.”

The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness (WCDHW) said the milestone forms part of a broader strategy to build a resilient and innovative health system capable of supporting individuals throughout their life journey.

Benefits Across All Stages of Life

This surgical advancement has far-reaching implications:

Children with congenital limb differences or early trauma could receive more effective reconstruction, helping them “start well”.

Older adults facing complex fractures could benefit from safer, less invasive surgical alternatives that support healthy ageing.

Trauma survivors—particularly from vulnerable communities—could regain mobility, return to work, and reclaim independence.

The department noted that such achievements are made possible by strong governance, robust academic partnerships, and the dedication of clinicians serving the 85% of residents who depend on public healthcare.

This breakthrough, they said, represents a realistic pathway to restored mobility, dignity, and quality of life for many patients across the Western Cape.