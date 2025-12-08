Scrub Typhus Outbreak Concerns Surge in Andhra Pradesh

In a concerning development, the Andhra Pradesh health authorities have reported nine deaths potentially linked to Scrub Typhus, a deadly disease. Commissioner G Veerapandian noted that while these deaths are suspected to be from Scrub Typhus, genome sequencing will provide confirmation.

Efforts have intensified across the state with diagnostic testing being conducted widely. Over 1,500 cases have been identified, attributed to more extensive testing. Neighboring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have seen even higher numbers.

To combat further spread, Rapid Response Teams are active in the state's 26 districts. Educational campaigns are also aiding in familiarizing the public with early detection signs and preventive measures for the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)