Scrub Typhus Outbreak Concerns Surge in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Health, G Veerapandian, reported suspected Scrub Typhus has caused nine deaths in the state. Diagnostic testing is underway, with genome sequencing to confirm causes. Over 1,500 cases have emerged, prompting awareness campaigns and deployment of Rapid Response Teams for preventive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:23 IST
In a concerning development, the Andhra Pradesh health authorities have reported nine deaths potentially linked to Scrub Typhus, a deadly disease. Commissioner G Veerapandian noted that while these deaths are suspected to be from Scrub Typhus, genome sequencing will provide confirmation.

Efforts have intensified across the state with diagnostic testing being conducted widely. Over 1,500 cases have been identified, attributed to more extensive testing. Neighboring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have seen even higher numbers.

To combat further spread, Rapid Response Teams are active in the state's 26 districts. Educational campaigns are also aiding in familiarizing the public with early detection signs and preventive measures for the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

