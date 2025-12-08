Karnataka Forms Committee to Tackle School Recognition Hurdles
The Karnataka government announced the formation of a House committee to reevaluate rules for the recognition and renewal of private schools following corruption concerns. Minister S Madhu Bangarappa assured that no institution would face issues until the committee's recommendations are launched. Disciplinary action was promised against corrupt officials.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has decided to establish a House committee aimed at addressing the rules that dictate the recognition and renewal of private aided and unaided schools. This initiative will strive to alleviate any current or potential difficulties for educational institutions during this procedural process.
Minister for School Education and Literacy S Madhu Bangarappa made this announcement, responding to calls from Legislative Council members for a comprehensive approach. The focus is on ensuring that no private institution faces inconvenience before the committee formulates and implements its recommendations.
There have been allegations of department officials accepting bribes for the renewal of school recognition, prompting calls for the immediate formation of a committee. Bangarappa vowed swift action, including moving the process online to combat corruption and holding culpable officials accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
