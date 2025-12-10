Revolutionizing Weight Loss: Hims and Hers Launches UK Membership Program

Hims and Hers Health, a pioneering online telehealth company, announced its launch of weight-loss membership and treatment plans in the United Kingdom. The initiative, revealed on Wednesday, will include the availability of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, offered at a competitive starting price of 149 pounds per month for a year-long commitment.

The company, known for its comprehensive telemedicine services, including sexual health, skincare, and hair loss treatments, recently expanded its UK operations by acquiring Zava, a London-based company specializing in weight-loss drug prescriptions and delivery across Europe. This expansion aims to replicate Hims' successful U.S. model.

In addition to Wegovy, Hims' program will provide access to Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Orlos, offering customers a variety of options after a clinical assessment. Despite costing significantly less than U.S. prices, access through the UK's National Health Services is limited. Online pharmacy listings show reduced prices, maintaining the affordability of these treatments through digitized healthcare solutions.

