Left Menu

Revolutionizing Weight Loss: Hims and Hers Launches UK Membership Program

Hims and Hers Health is expanding its weight-loss membership and treatment programs to the UK. The company will offer drugs like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy starting at 149 pounds monthly, aiming to provide affordable access to medications via online subscriptions similar to its U.S. model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:00 IST
Revolutionizing Weight Loss: Hims and Hers Launches UK Membership Program

Hims and Hers Health, a pioneering online telehealth company, announced its launch of weight-loss membership and treatment plans in the United Kingdom. The initiative, revealed on Wednesday, will include the availability of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, offered at a competitive starting price of 149 pounds per month for a year-long commitment.

The company, known for its comprehensive telemedicine services, including sexual health, skincare, and hair loss treatments, recently expanded its UK operations by acquiring Zava, a London-based company specializing in weight-loss drug prescriptions and delivery across Europe. This expansion aims to replicate Hims' successful U.S. model.

In addition to Wegovy, Hims' program will provide access to Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Orlos, offering customers a variety of options after a clinical assessment. Despite costing significantly less than U.S. prices, access through the UK's National Health Services is limited. Online pharmacy listings show reduced prices, maintaining the affordability of these treatments through digitized healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025