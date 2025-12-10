Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Newborn Suffocated in Co-Sleeping Incident

A tragic accident resulted in the death of a newborn named Sufian in Gajraula, as police report the infant was accidentally suffocated while sleeping between his parents. The incident has highlighted the dangers of co-sleeping with newborns, as doctors advise separate sleeping arrangements to prevent such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident in the Gajraula area has resulted in the death of a newborn, Sufian, officials report. The incident unfolded when the infant, born on November 10, was accidentally suffocated as his parents unknowingly changed positions in their sleep.

Sufian was found unresponsive by his mother, Asma, when she awoke to feed him. Despite being rushed to the Gajraula Community Health Centre by his father, Saddam Abbasi, doctors declared the 26-day-old baby dead due to suffocation.

Medical experts, such as child specialist Dr. Amit Verma, emphasize the importance of making newborns sleep separately to avoid the heightened risk of accidental suffocation when sharing a bed with adults. The grieving parents were supported by family, and no police complaint has been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

