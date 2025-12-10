Servier India Gains Approval for Breakthrough Brain Cancer Drug

On Wednesday, pharmaceutical company Servier India announced it has been granted marketing approval by the national drug regulator for a groundbreaking brain cancer medication.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Servier India's application for Vorasidenib, marketed as Voranigo, targeting patients diagnosed with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma.

The French pharmaceutical giant's Indian subsidiary addresses the health needs of an estimated 4,500 patients annually, primarily young adults, suffering from this rare and previously underserved cancer type.

(With inputs from agencies.)