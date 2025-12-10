Left Menu

Servier India Gains Approval for Breakthrough Brain Cancer Drug

Servier India has received approval from India's drug regulator for Vorasidenib, a new medication for brain cancer in patients with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma. This marks a significant advancement, addressing the unmet medical needs of 4,500 patients annually, predominantly young adults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:09 IST
On Wednesday, pharmaceutical company Servier India announced it has been granted marketing approval by the national drug regulator for a groundbreaking brain cancer medication.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Servier India's application for Vorasidenib, marketed as Voranigo, targeting patients diagnosed with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma.

The French pharmaceutical giant's Indian subsidiary addresses the health needs of an estimated 4,500 patients annually, primarily young adults, suffering from this rare and previously underserved cancer type.

