Servier India Gains Approval for Breakthrough Brain Cancer Drug
Servier India has received approval from India's drug regulator for Vorasidenib, a new medication for brain cancer in patients with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma. This marks a significant advancement, addressing the unmet medical needs of 4,500 patients annually, predominantly young adults.
On Wednesday, pharmaceutical company Servier India announced it has been granted marketing approval by the national drug regulator for a groundbreaking brain cancer medication.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Servier India's application for Vorasidenib, marketed as Voranigo, targeting patients diagnosed with Grade 2 IDH-mutant glioma.
The French pharmaceutical giant's Indian subsidiary addresses the health needs of an estimated 4,500 patients annually, primarily young adults, suffering from this rare and previously underserved cancer type.
