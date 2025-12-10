Miracle Survival: Patient Revived After Multiple Cardiac Arrests

A miracle unfolded at a private hospital in Delhi. A 55-year-old patient, who faced a mere five percent chance of survival following multiple cardiac episodes, was revived by skilled medical intervention.

After collapsing post a routine cyst removal, the diabetic patient endured repeated cardiac arrests. He required extensive CPR and electric shocks, leading to a critical transfer to Fortis Hospital. Upon arrival, he was already on ventilator support due to a collapsed lung.

Dr. Rashi Khare, Additional Director of Cardiology, credited Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) as a lifesaving intervention that allowed the patient's heart and lungs to rest and recover. After five days on ECMO support, his condition improved, leading to a steady recovery, and he was eventually discharged to continue his recuperation at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)