Negligence at LBRNH: Abandoned Body Sparks Investigation

A shocking incident at Lok Bandhu Raj Narain Hospital has prompted a probe into the alleged negligence of a private healthcare facility. A 37-year-old man's body was reportedly left unattended outside the hospital's emergency ward for several hours, prompting outrage and a formal investigation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. N B Singh, underscoring the seriousness of the incident, has demanded CCTV footage from the hospital. He assured the public that strict actions will be taken if the private facility is found guilty of wrongdoing. The deceased, identified as Karmveer Singh from Sarojininagar, sought medical help at a private hospital but sadly passed away during treatment.

The incident drew attention when hospital staff found the body on a stretcher outside the emergency entrance. Surveillance footage allegedly captured two employees leaving the body. The probe, led by Dr. A P Singh, focuses on securing comprehensive evidence to determine accountability. A notice has been issued to the private hospital involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)