Left Menu

Mexico's Economic Resilience Amid Rising Risks

Mexico's economy remains solid despite increasing domestic financial risks, said central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez. The banking system's liquidity and capitalization exceed regulatory requirements. While internal financial risks have grown, including inflation and deteriorating public finances, stress tests show banks are prepared for adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:48 IST
Mexico's Economic Resilience Amid Rising Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico's economic resilience remains steadfast, central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez announced in the country's financial stability report. Despite rising domestic financial risks, the banking system maintains liquidity and capitalization above regulatory benchmarks, according to the report.

Rodriguez highlighted that internal financial risks have grown, with notable concerns including deteriorating economic expectations, higher inflation, and worsening public finances. These factors have pushed the central bank to revise Mexico's growth forecast to near zero and adjust short-term inflation projections.

However, stress tests confirm the banking sector's capability to handle potential adverse situations, underscoring the financial system's robustness in facing global trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025