Jerome Powell's Future: Steering the Fed Amid Economic Waves

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, on Wednesday, refrained from providing any indication about whether he intends to complete his governor term after his current chairmanship concludes.

"My thought is that I really want to turn this job over to whoever replaces me with the economy in really good shape," stated Powell. His primary goals include bringing inflation down to 2% and maintaining a strong labor market.

As his focus remains on his remaining time as chair, Powell has offered no comment on the possibility of extending his tenure beyond May when his chair term expires.

