Left Menu

Fed Cuts Rates Amidst Economic Tensions: Stocks Surge

Stock markets rallied while the U.S. Treasury yields dropped after the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut. The Fed signals a likely pause in further cuts. Economic projections remain positive despite concerns about inflation and a recent government shutdown causing data delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:02 IST
Fed Cuts Rates Amidst Economic Tensions: Stocks Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates, major stock indexes enjoyed gains, and U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline. The Fed indicated a likely pause on further interest rate reductions after its two-day meeting.

The decision came amidst signs of a slowing labor market and persistent inflation concerns, further complicated by data delays due to a government shutdown. Notably, the November payroll report is postponed to December 16, with inflation figures following shortly after.

Despite anticipation of such a move, the market responded positively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 550.13 points, closing at 48,112.12. Other indexes, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, posted gains as well. U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar continued their downward trend, reflecting market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025