Fed Cuts Rates Amidst Economic Tensions: Stocks Surge

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates, major stock indexes enjoyed gains, and U.S. Treasury yields saw a decline. The Fed indicated a likely pause on further interest rate reductions after its two-day meeting.

The decision came amidst signs of a slowing labor market and persistent inflation concerns, further complicated by data delays due to a government shutdown. Notably, the November payroll report is postponed to December 16, with inflation figures following shortly after.

Despite anticipation of such a move, the market responded positively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 550.13 points, closing at 48,112.12. Other indexes, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, posted gains as well. U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar continued their downward trend, reflecting market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)