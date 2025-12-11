In a recent address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussions with parliament members regarding the prospect of holding elections amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. He stressed the importance of autonomy in this decision, urging international allies, including the United States, not to exert undue pressure.

Zelenskiy expressed readiness to conduct elections within three months, contingent on security guarantees from allies, notably from the U.S., despite recent remarks by former President Donald Trump suggesting Ukraine was using the war to avoid elections.

Amid increasing pressure, Zelenskiy remains steadfast, asserting that Ukraine must independently tackle legal and political challenges while allies focus on security guarantees. This stance comes as Ukraine continues to grapple with the realities of war, including Russian airstrikes and widespread displacement.

