Miracle Heart Recovery: Iraqi Man's Life Saved by Cutting-Edge Procedure

An Iraqi man, Hadi Mustafa Hamad, 58, who faced critical health challenges, has experienced a significant turnaround after undergoing an innovative heart procedure in India. Upon his arrival at Paras Health Gurugram, Hamad showed only 15% heart function and failing organs.

Doctors employed TEER (MitraClip) therapy, choosing this minimally invasive approach over a high-risk open-heart surgery. The procedure successfully repaired Hamad's leaking mitral valve, enhancing blood circulation and boosting his heart's pumping capability, as stated by Dr. Amit Bhushan, the cardiology unit head.

Given Hamad's precarious condition, which was initially misdiagnosed as asthma, 14 medical specialists coordinated a complex intervention. Within ten days, Hamad's heart function improved to nearly 40%, and he was discharged, much to his family's overwhelming relief.