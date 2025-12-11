Left Menu

Miracle Heart Recovery: Iraqi Man's Life Saved by Cutting-Edge Procedure

A 58-year-old Iraqi man, Hadi Mustafa Hamad, underwent a revolutionary heart procedure at Paras Health Gurugram, which stabilized his critical condition. The TEER (MitraClip) therapy repaired his mitral valve, boosting heart function from 15% to nearly 40%. Collaborative efforts by medical experts ensured his successful recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:00 IST
An Iraqi man, Hadi Mustafa Hamad, 58, who faced critical health challenges, has experienced a significant turnaround after undergoing an innovative heart procedure in India. Upon his arrival at Paras Health Gurugram, Hamad showed only 15% heart function and failing organs.

Doctors employed TEER (MitraClip) therapy, choosing this minimally invasive approach over a high-risk open-heart surgery. The procedure successfully repaired Hamad's leaking mitral valve, enhancing blood circulation and boosting his heart's pumping capability, as stated by Dr. Amit Bhushan, the cardiology unit head.

Given Hamad's precarious condition, which was initially misdiagnosed as asthma, 14 medical specialists coordinated a complex intervention. Within ten days, Hamad's heart function improved to nearly 40%, and he was discharged, much to his family's overwhelming relief.

