Dr Morepen Expands with a Digital Pharmacy Revolution

Dr Morepen is advancing its presence in India's pharmacy market via Dr Morepen Pharmacy, a tech-enabled platform offering affordable and high-quality healthcare products. The initiative seeks to meet evolving consumer needs for genuine medicines, transparency, and reliable delivery, backed by an established legacy of trust and service.

Updated: 12-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:13 IST
Dr Morepen Expands with a Digital Pharmacy Revolution

In an ambitious move to redefine India's pharmacy landscape, Dr Morepen is launching Dr Morepen Pharmacy, a tech-enabled retail and digital platform designed to offer affordable and quality healthcare solutions to Indian households. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in the largely unorganised pharmacy sector, highlighting the demand for reliable access, trusted brands, and transparency in consumer healthcare.

According to Varun Suri, CEO of Dr Morepen's Consumer Division, the initiative is built on the principle that quality healthcare should be accessible, affordable, and trustworthy. The platform focuses on offering high-quality generics, scientifically verified OTC products, and genuine prescription medicines, ensuring a seamless experience for users via their app and website.

Dr Morepen Pharmacy plans to expand its reach nationwide, combining digital convenience with doorstep delivery services to further its mission of empowering Indian consumers. This move positions Dr Morepen to play a vital role in reshaping India's healthcare access, especially in rural areas, and offers a modern, consumer-first experience that integrates affordability without compromising on quality.

