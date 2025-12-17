Left Menu

White House Plans to Regulate Military Contractor Profits

The White House is drafting an executive order to restrict stock buybacks, dividends, and executive pay for major military contractors to regulate profits. Key Pentagon suppliers, such as Lockheed, Boeing, and L3Harris, are expected to be affected by this directive, according to Punchbowl News.

Updated: 17-12-2025 05:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is reportedly in the process of drafting an executive order aimed at limiting stock buybacks, dividends, and executive compensation for military contractors, as reported by Punchbowl News on Tuesday.

This anticipated directive is set to target some of the Pentagon's largest suppliers, including industry giants like Lockheed, Boeing, and L3Harris Technologies.

The move is considered a significant step towards regulating profitability within the defense sector, which has seen substantial financial growth in recent years.

