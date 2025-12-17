White House Plans to Regulate Military Contractor Profits
The White House is reportedly in the process of drafting an executive order aimed at limiting stock buybacks, dividends, and executive compensation for military contractors, as reported by Punchbowl News on Tuesday.
This anticipated directive is set to target some of the Pentagon's largest suppliers, including industry giants like Lockheed, Boeing, and L3Harris Technologies.
The move is considered a significant step towards regulating profitability within the defense sector, which has seen substantial financial growth in recent years.