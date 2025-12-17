Government Initiatives Boosting Menstrual Hygiene Across India

The government has launched a series of initiatives aimed at improving menstrual hygiene across the country, as conveyed by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, in a Rajya Sabha address. These measures aim to enhance awareness and accessibility of sanitary napkins for adolescents aged 10-19 years.

Key policies include the Scheme for Promotion of Menstrual Hygiene and the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram. The former focuses on improving accessibility to low-cost sanitary products and safe disposal solutions, while the latter provides budget allocations for broader hygiene advocacy.

Additionally, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janausadhi Pariyojna offers affordable sanitary products through Janaushidhi Kendras nationwide, and other ministries are driving the inclusion of menstrual hygiene education in school curricula.

(With inputs from agencies.)