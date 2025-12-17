Kyrgyzstan's Election Shake-Up: President Zhaparov's Tightened Grip
Kyrgyzstan's newly elected parliament convened, solidifying President Sadyr Zhaparov's control. The election, held a year early, lacked opposition success, drawing criticism for limited freedoms. Voter turnout was only 36.9%. The new electoral system praised by Zhaparov faced scrutiny from observers for political motivations aiming to suppress dissent.
Kyrgyzstan's newly elected parliament gathered for its inaugural session since a snap election last month bolstered President Sadyr Zhaparov's authority, quelling dissent in a nation once deemed Central Asia's most democratic.
Despite an election run efficiently, according to international observers, constitutional freedoms remain theoretically intact but practically constrained. The lack of opposition voices in the Jogorku Kenesh, following arrests and interrogations before the vote, reflects critics' claims of political motivation.
In a move critiqued by political analysts as a 'predictable' consolidation of power, Zhaparov lauded the new electoral system, asserting the eradication of political corruption. Observers view the parliamentary election as a precursor to ensuring stability ahead of presidential polls.
