Unlocking Traditional Medicine's Potential with AI and Genomics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has emphasized the transformative potential of integrating artificial intelligence and genomics into traditional medicine. His remarks came during the WHO's Second Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, stressing the combination of modern science with age-old wisdom for safer, sustainable healthcare.

The summit, a joint effort with the Government of India, drew ministers, scientists, and practitioners from over 100 countries. It's set to launch new scientific initiatives under the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, enhancing integration and ensuring rigorous scientific evaluation while respecting tradition and biodiversity.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Sylvie Briand calls for robust standards for traditional medicine's assessment, aligning it with biomedicine's scientific evaluation. The event also introduced the Traditional Medicine Global Library to support research and equitable knowledge access, reinforcing WHO's commitment to bridging healthcare gaps worldwide.

