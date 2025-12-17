House Republicans Block ACA Subsidy Extension as Tensions Flare

In a tense session on Wednesday, the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives narrowly voted 204-203 to block Democrat efforts to extend the Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidy.

The voting session ended amidst chaos and controversy, with Democrats accusing Republicans of prematurely gaveling an end, thwarting attempts to quickly renew the subsidy before its expiry on December 31.

Following the charged session, animated discussions ensued on the House floor, spotlighting growing tensions as House Republicans scrambled to maintain legislative control.

(With inputs from agencies.)