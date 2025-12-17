Left Menu

Skate Canada Cuts Ties with Alberta Over Transgender Athlete Legislation

Skate Canada will no longer host major events in Alberta due to the province's legislation excluding transgender athletes, aligning with the organization's commitment to inclusivity. This decision impacts only national and international events, with local skaters unaffected.

Skate Canada has taken a stand against Alberta's legislation excluding transgender athletes by deciding not to host major events in the province. The national governing body aims to maintain its commitment to inclusivity in sports.

The legislation, enacted in September, limits participation in women's sports by excluding athletes assigned male at birth. Skate Canada supports athletes competing in the gender category they identify with and found Alberta's laws incompatible with their inclusive standards.

While Alberta athletes can still compete in other Skate Canada events, the decision hopes to encourage legislative change. Alberta previously hosted the Skate Canada Challenge and will soon host national championships, but future events in the province are now uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

