Crackdown on Illegal Ayurvedic Syrup Factory: An Inside Look

Authorities sealed an illegal Ayurvedic syrup factory in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday. The factory, located in a residential area in Dharampuri village, produced over 30 types of syrups.

The operation was led by Surendra Singh, who failed to provide essential documentation for the ingredients used in the syrup production. Furthermore, the facility lacked a laboratory for quality testing, raising significant safety and hygiene concerns.

The factory was shut down for violating pharmaceutical manufacturing regulations, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)