Strengthening Global Ties at WHO Traditional Medicine Summit

To bolster international collaboration in traditional medicine, the Ayush Ministry convened bilateral meetings with delegations from 16 countries at the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held from December 17-19.

Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav held talks with nations like Nepal and Sri Lanka, while senior officials engaged with other countries. The ministry conducted a total of 16 meetings, aiming to propel traditional medicine on a global scale.

The summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the role of traditional medicine in the global health landscape, aligning sessions with the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034 and advancing scientific research and innovation in traditional medicine worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)