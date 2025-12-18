Blood Marketplace Scandal: HIV-Contaminated Transfusions Outrage India

In a scandal shaking the medical community, three individuals have been arrested for allegedly selling blood near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, where six children were infected with HIV following transfusions. The arrests followed a strategic decoy operation.

According to officials, complaints of illicit blood sales outside the hospital prompted a probe. A decoy buyer was sent, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, identified as Ranjeet Sahu, Mohammad Kaif, and Anil Gupta. The police captured the transaction on video, sparking an ongoing investigation into potential hospital staff involvement.

This incident revealed a critical lapse in the hospital's blood safety protocols. The affected children were undergoing treatment for thalassemia, necessitating regular transfusions. The Madhya Pradesh government has swiftly responded by forming a six-member committee to delve deeply into the disturbing matter.

