Outrage Over HIV Infections in MP: A Governance Lapse?

In a shocking revelation, six children in Madhya Pradesh have contracted HIV during thalassemia treatment, a scandal being labeled as a 'failure of governance' by Congress officials who criticize the ruling BJP.

Contaminated blood transfusions at hospitals in Satna, Jabalpur, and other districts have been implicated, with health officials urged to account for this tragic event.

The incident has prompted the formation of a state inquiry committee to deliver findings promptly while political leaders demand accountability, compensation for the victims, and a comprehensive audit of health facilities.

