Expanded Urgent Care Access for South and East Auckland Communities

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a significant boost to urgent care access for residents in South and East Auckland, with longer operating hours now in place and full 24/7 services set to begin early next year. The move is part of the Government’s national effort to reduce pressure on hospitals by ensuring people can receive timely medical assistance closer to home.

Longer Hours Now, 24/7 Services Coming Soon

From 17 December, Tāmaki Health has expanded urgent and after-hours care at Local Doctors Ōtara, with the clinic now open from 7.30am until midnight. This service will shift to full 24/7 availability from 19 January 2026, giving South Aucklanders round-the-clock access to urgent care without needing to visit emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

“These changes mean people can get help for urgent health issues any time of the day or night,” Minister Brown said. “Families deserve care that is close to home, easy to access, and good value.”

He emphasised that extended hours will allow whānau to receive high-quality, timely care while easing the growing pressure on hospital emergency departments—especially Manukau and Middlemore Hospital, which care for some of New Zealand’s busiest patient populations.

Keeping Urgent Care Affordable

The Government has also maintained funding arrangements to ensure urgent care remains financially accessible.

After-hours care (5pm–8am) stays free for children, ensuring no barrier to urgent treatment.

Subsidised fees remain in place for high-needs patients, low-income families, and community service card holders.

These measures aim to ensure that increased availability does not come at the cost of affordability for vulnerable households.

East Auckland to See Extended Hours in 2026

East Auckland residents will also experience improved urgent care access.From 1 March, Eastcare will extend its closing time from 11pm to 1am, while maintaining its 7am opening time. The extension is expected to relieve after-hours bottlenecks and help redirect non-emergency cases away from Auckland Hospital and Middlemore Hospital.

“These improvements mean more Aucklanders can get the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” Minister Brown said.

Part of a Nationwide Urgent Care Strengthening Plan

The Auckland upgrades form part of the Government’s Urgent Care and After Hours Framework, designed to ensure 98% of New Zealanders live within one hour of urgent care services.

Recent and upcoming developments under this national programme include:

Lower Hutt: Expanded weekday urgent care from 1 December 2025

Dunedin: New 24/7 urgent care service from 17 December 2025

Whangārei: Planned new 24/7 urgent care service in 2026

Rural communities: Additional support to improve accessibility

Tauranga: Expansion to 24/7 urgent care

Invercargill: Extended daytime urgent care availability

To complement these changes, the Government is also introducing a more consistent national approach to urgent care fees and subsidies, ensuring pricing is fair, transparent, and aligned with local needs.

A Stronger, More Accessible Health System

The Government says the expanded hours and nationwide improvements reflect a long-term strategy to strengthen urgent care, reduce hospital crowding, and improve patient experience. By improving local access—especially in large, diverse population centres like South and East Auckland—the health system aims to respond more effectively to both everyday needs and unexpected surges in demand.