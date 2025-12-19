WHO Validates Brazil for Eliminating Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially validated Brazil for eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV, making it the most populous country in the Americas ever to achieve this major public-health milestone. The validation reflects decades of investment in Brazil’s universal, free public health system (SUS), rooted in primary health care, human rights, and equitable access.

A Historic Achievement for a Country of 203 Million

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Brazil’s accomplishment:

“Eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV is a major public health achievement for any country, especially for one as large and complex as Brazil.”

He emphasized that Brazil’s success demonstrates how sustained political commitment, universal health coverage, and rights-based care can ensure all mothers receive treatment and every child is born free of HIV.

The milestone was celebrated during a ceremony in Brasília attended by:

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Health Minister Alexandre Padilha

PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa

Representatives from UNAIDS

Meeting WHO’s Rigorous EMTCT Validation Criteria

To be validated, Brazil met all WHO EMTCT requirements, including:

Vertical transmission rate below 2%

Over 95% coverage in: prenatal care routine HIV testing timely antiretroviral treatment for pregnant women

Robust data, laboratory, and surveillance systems

Demonstrated respect for human rights, gender equality, and community engagement

High-quality maternal, neonatal and infant health services nationwide

Brazil adopted a phased, subnational approach, first certifying states and cities with populations above 100,000. This allowed the country to scale improvements while maintaining national consistency.

An independent expert panel, supported by PAHO, conducted field reviews, data assessments and facility inspections before WHO’s Global Validation Advisory Committee issued the final recommendation.

“A Result of Tireless Work”

PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa highlighted the massive collaborative effort behind the achievement:

“This is the result of the tireless dedication of thousands of health professionals, community health workers, and civil society organizations.”

Their work ensured continuity of care and helped overcome barriers for Brazil’s most vulnerable communities.

Part of a Broader Push for Disease Elimination

Brazil’s victory is part of the EMTCT Plus Initiative, which aims to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of:

HIV

syphilis

hepatitis B

congenital Chagas

The initiative supports PAHO’s Elimination Initiative, aiming to eliminate 30 communicable diseases in the Americas by 2030.

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima celebrated Brazil as the first country with a population over 100 million to achieve EMTCT of HIV:

“They did it by prioritizing universal health care, addressing social determinants, protecting human rights, and even breaking monopolies to expand access to medicines.”

Regional and Global Context

Brazil joins 19 countries and territories worldwide validated by WHO for EMTCT of HIV. In the Americas, 12 have achieved validation, including:

Cuba (first in the world, 2015)

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis (2017)

Dominica (2020)

Belize (2023)

Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2024)

Outside the region, validated countries include Armenia, Belarus, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Protecting Future Generations

Brazil’s EMTCT validation demonstrates how strong public health systems, rights-based policies and community-led engagement can lead to life-changing outcomes for mothers and children. It also provides a replicable model for other nations aiming to eliminate vertical transmission of HIV while expanding universal health coverage.