Drug Quality Alert: November Reveals 64 Defective Samples

The Central Drugs Laboratories reported 64 drug samples as not of standard quality (NSQ) in November. Alongside, State Labs found 141 NSQ cases. Two spurious drugs were identified in Ghaziabad. These findings, shared monthly on the CDSCO portal, ensure substandard drugs are targeted and removed from the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant revelation, the Central Drugs Laboratories announced that in November, 64 drug samples failed to meet the standard quality benchmarks, a move echoed by the State Drugs Testing Laboratories, which identified an additional 141 such cases.

The monthly assessments, regularly published on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal, outline both NSQ and spurious drugs, spotlighting the regulatory effort to maintain drug safety.

Particularly concerning were two spurious drug cases in Ghaziabad, traced back to unauthorized manufacturers clandestinely using another company's brand name. Regulatory authorities are investigating, with enforcement to follow under applicable legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

