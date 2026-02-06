Left Menu

Route Change for YS Jagan's Visit Amid Call for Enhanced Infrastructure

Vijayawada Police route YS Jagan Reddy's visit for public safety, while TDP's Nara Lokesh lauds new infrastructure projects enhancing Andhra Pradesh's economic prospects, including a transformative port road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:26 IST
Route Change for YS Jagan's Visit Amid Call for Enhanced Infrastructure
YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijayawada City Police have modified the travel route for former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, prioritizing smooth traffic flow and public safety during his visit. The directive aims to minimize public inconvenience, ensuring a well-coordinated event.

The Police Commissionerate expressed confidence that the program organizers would comply with the new arrangement, demonstrating cooperation for a safer event. Reddy is set to visit Ibrahimpatnam, arriving via specific bypass routes to console the family of Jogi Ramesh, a former minister and alleged victim of a recent attack.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a significant developmental announcement. Nara Lokesh, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party, commended the sanctioned 6-lane road project to Machilipatnam Port. He highlighted its economic importance in connecting NH-65 and NH-216, contributing to the state's growth by enhancing logistics efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026