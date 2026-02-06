Route Change for YS Jagan's Visit Amid Call for Enhanced Infrastructure

Vijayawada City Police have modified the travel route for former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, prioritizing smooth traffic flow and public safety during his visit. The directive aims to minimize public inconvenience, ensuring a well-coordinated event.

The Police Commissionerate expressed confidence that the program organizers would comply with the new arrangement, demonstrating cooperation for a safer event. Reddy is set to visit Ibrahimpatnam, arriving via specific bypass routes to console the family of Jogi Ramesh, a former minister and alleged victim of a recent attack.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a significant developmental announcement. Nara Lokesh, a leader of the Telugu Desam Party, commended the sanctioned 6-lane road project to Machilipatnam Port. He highlighted its economic importance in connecting NH-65 and NH-216, contributing to the state's growth by enhancing logistics efficiencies.

