Jabalpur Royal Lions: A Gateway for Madhya Pradesh Cricket Talent
The Jabalpur Royal Lions franchise is set to conduct exclusive trials for local cricket players in Madhya Pradesh. Scheduled for February 11 and 12 at Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur, registration begins February 4. Participants must be residents and meet the eligibility criteria, including a minimum age of 19 by December 1, 2025.
The Jabalpur Royal Lions, a franchise of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, is organizing special trials for cricket enthusiasts from the region. The trials are scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12 at the Ranital Sports Complex in Jabalpur, with registrations opening on February 4.
These trials provide an opportunity exclusively for those born or domiciled in Madhya Pradesh. The franchise emphasizes that only players who satisfy the domicile conditions and fulfill the eligibility criteria, which includes being at least 19 years old as of December 1, 2025, will be considered.
This initiative by the Jabalpur Royal Lions aims to cultivate regional talent, offering a vital platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills and potentially secure a spot in the competitive league.
