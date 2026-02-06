Left Menu

Crackdown in Jharkhand: Illegal Liquor and Ganja Racket Busted

Police arrested eleven individuals in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Godda districts for possessing illegal foreign liquor and ganja. Authorities seized 192 bottles and 40 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 44 lakh total. Raids revealed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit, resulting in judicial custody for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:31 IST
Crackdown in Jharkhand: Illegal Liquor and Ganja Racket Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Godda districts have made significant strides in cracking down on illegal activities, culminating in the arrest of eleven people. The operations, executed on Thursday, uncovered illegal foreign liquor and ganja, with a combined value of approximately Rs 44 lakh.

In Hazaribag, authorities apprehended four individuals, confiscating 192 bottles of illicit foreign liquor from two separate vehicles. The Hazaribag SP, Anjani Anjan, confirmed the arrests as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the region.

In Godda, a raid led by SDPO Ashok Ravidas uncovered an illegal liquor manufacturing operation in Siyarkatiya village. Seven suspects were detained, and a stockpile of 40 kg of ganja, 40 litres of illicit liquor, and counterfeit brand stickers were seized. The arrested individuals, believed to be key operators of the racket, have been placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026