Crackdown in Jharkhand: Illegal Liquor and Ganja Racket Busted
Police arrested eleven individuals in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Godda districts for possessing illegal foreign liquor and ganja. Authorities seized 192 bottles and 40 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 44 lakh total. Raids revealed an illicit liquor manufacturing unit, resulting in judicial custody for the accused.
The police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Godda districts have made significant strides in cracking down on illegal activities, culminating in the arrest of eleven people. The operations, executed on Thursday, uncovered illegal foreign liquor and ganja, with a combined value of approximately Rs 44 lakh.
In Hazaribag, authorities apprehended four individuals, confiscating 192 bottles of illicit foreign liquor from two separate vehicles. The Hazaribag SP, Anjani Anjan, confirmed the arrests as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the region.
In Godda, a raid led by SDPO Ashok Ravidas uncovered an illegal liquor manufacturing operation in Siyarkatiya village. Seven suspects were detained, and a stockpile of 40 kg of ganja, 40 litres of illicit liquor, and counterfeit brand stickers were seized. The arrested individuals, believed to be key operators of the racket, have been placed in judicial custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
