Andhra Pradesh's Push for Welfare Reforms in Labor Sector

In a decisive move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to ensure the enforcement of welfare programmes for the unorganised sector. These programmes provide financial support for crucial life events such as childbirth, weddings, and funerals, alongside essential health insurance coverage.

Highlighting the importance of skill enhancement, Naidu stressed the necessity for upgrading workers' abilities to increase their employability, both within India and abroad. His approach reflects a strategic initiative to bridge opportunities by emphasizing capacity building.

The directive includes creating a comprehensive worker database on the Naipunyam portal and provisioning health insurance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh through the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust to ensure accessible healthcare. Naidu's focus remains clear: upliftment and empowerment of the unorganised sector's personnel.

