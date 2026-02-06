Congress Crisis: Show-Cause Notice to Pankaj Saikia
The Assam Congress issued a show-cause notice to joint secretary Panjak Saikia for allegedly making inappropriate remarks about former state president Bhupen Kumar Borah. Saikia has been asked to respond within 24 hours, with potential disciplinary action for violating party discipline if not satisfactorily addressed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 11:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Assam Congress has landed in a controversy with its issuance of a show-cause notice to joint secretary Panjak Saikia. The notice accused Saikia of making inappropriate remarks about Bhupen Kumar Borah, a former state party president.
Bipul Gogoi, general secretary of the Assam unit, prepared the notice on Thursday. It demanded that Saikia explain his comments made to the media within a 24-hour timeframe or face disciplinary action.
The actions come following concerns raised by Gaurav Gogoi, the Hon'ble President of Assam PCC, highlighting possible disciplinary breeches that could impact the party's internal harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)