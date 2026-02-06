Congress Crisis: Show-Cause Notice to Pankaj Saikia

The Assam Congress has landed in a controversy with its issuance of a show-cause notice to joint secretary Panjak Saikia. The notice accused Saikia of making inappropriate remarks about Bhupen Kumar Borah, a former state party president.

Bipul Gogoi, general secretary of the Assam unit, prepared the notice on Thursday. It demanded that Saikia explain his comments made to the media within a 24-hour timeframe or face disciplinary action.

The actions come following concerns raised by Gaurav Gogoi, the Hon'ble President of Assam PCC, highlighting possible disciplinary breeches that could impact the party's internal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)