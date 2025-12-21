Chhattisgarh Pioneers in Sickle Cell Detection: A Milestone in India's Health Mission

Chhattisgarh has emerged as a frontrunner in the national initiative to combat sickle cell disease, having screened around 1.65 crore individuals. This move is part of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for eradication by 2047.

The state government has identified over 3.35 lakh carriers and diagnosed 27,135 patients who are receiving free treatment. The initiative reflects enhanced health management, with increased consumption of hydroxyurea in government facilities to ensure continuity of care.

A noteworthy achievement is Jashpur district's complete screening success. Developing a Sickle Cell Centre of Competence at AIIMS Raipur marks a future step toward providing advanced medical services. This concerted effort signifies a decisive stride towards a healthier India.