Stay Fit and Stress-Free During the Festive Frenzy

As the festive season approaches, many find their exercise routines disrupted by travel and social commitments. With gyms closed and time scarce, it's essential to adapt fitness strategies to maintain both physical and mental health during this hectic period.

Walking remains a simple yet effective method to achieve cardio benefits, with experts recommending 6,000 to 10,000 steps based on age. For those committed to maintaining higher fitness levels, short, high-intensity 'exercise snacks' can provide substantial health benefits despite their brevity.

Muscle strength can be preserved with body weight exercises, which require no equipment and can fit into busy schedules. However, the season's stress underscores the importance of rest and mental well-being. Engaging in calming activities and prioritizing recovery can prevent burnout and enhance holiday enjoyment.