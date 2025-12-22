Kumail Nanjiani Reflects on Marvel's 'Eternals' and Embracing Setbacks
Kumail Nanjiani has expressed pride in his role as Kingo in Marvel's 'Eternals,' despite the film not meeting box office expectations.
Directed by Chloe Zhao, 'Eternals' was released in 2021 and featured a star-studded cast including Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan.
Nanjiani highlighted the importance of learning from each role, stating that while he cannot control audience reception or critical reviews, he focuses on personal growth from every project. He is set to appear in 'The Breadwinner,' directed by Eric Appel.