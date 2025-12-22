Left Menu

Kumail Nanjiani Reflects on Marvel's 'Eternals' and Embracing Setbacks

Actor Kumail Nanjiani expressed pride in his performance in Marvel’s 'Eternals,' a film directed by Chloe Zhao. Despite the film’s box office disappointment, Nanjiani appreciated the experience, emphasizing learning from failures. He will next appear in 'The Breadwinner,' alongside Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore, and Colin Jost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:02 IST
Kumail Nanjiani has expressed pride in his role as Kingo in Marvel's 'Eternals,' despite the film not meeting box office expectations.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, 'Eternals' was released in 2021 and featured a star-studded cast including Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, and Barry Keoghan.

Nanjiani highlighted the importance of learning from each role, stating that while he cannot control audience reception or critical reviews, he focuses on personal growth from every project. He is set to appear in 'The Breadwinner,' directed by Eric Appel.

