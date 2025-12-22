Pioneering Healthcare: Eastern India's Landmark HLA Testing Camp

Kolkata, December 22, 2025: Narayana Health City in Bengaluru marked a significant milestone with the successful completion of a major HLA Testing Camp at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur. This initiative, one of Eastern India's largest, was organized in association with DKMS, Thalassemics India, Coal India, and other prominent organizations.

With the assistance of Dr. Sunil Bhat, the camp screened over 300 children and their families to identify potential bone marrow transplant matches. An essential step toward combating the prevalent burden of thalassemia in Eastern India, these tests play a critical role in facilitating a normal life for children who otherwise depend on lifelong blood transfusions.

Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty expressed the commitment of Narayana Health to ensure every child gets access to a cure. Meanwhile, Dr. Sunil Bhat remarked on the positive response to the camp, emphasizing the importance of timely testing. Narayana Health has completed over 2,500 transplants, and will offer financial assistance to identified eligible patients.