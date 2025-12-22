Tragic Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Odisha
A mother and her two sons died in Odisha's Dhenkanal district due to suspected food poisoning after eating dinner. Officials identified the victims as Golap Sahu and her sons, Bharat and Litu. The exact cause will be determined following post-mortem investigations.
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a mother and her two sons have died from suspected food poisoning. The family, identified as Golap Sahu, Bharat Sahu, and Litu Sahu, had consumed a meal consisting of chicken, spinach, and rice.
The incident occurred in Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits. After their health deteriorated post-dinner, the family was rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared them brought-dead, raising suspicion of food poisoning as the cause.
Additional District Medical Officer Dillip Kumar Patnaik noted that although preliminary investigation suggests food poisoning, confirmation is pending a post-mortem examination. This tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community.
