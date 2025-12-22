Left Menu

Tragic Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Odisha

A mother and her two sons died in Odisha's Dhenkanal district due to suspected food poisoning after eating dinner. Officials identified the victims as Golap Sahu and her sons, Bharat and Litu. The exact cause will be determined following post-mortem investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:56 IST
Tragic Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a mother and her two sons have died from suspected food poisoning. The family, identified as Golap Sahu, Bharat Sahu, and Litu Sahu, had consumed a meal consisting of chicken, spinach, and rice.

The incident occurred in Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits. After their health deteriorated post-dinner, the family was rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared them brought-dead, raising suspicion of food poisoning as the cause.

Additional District Medical Officer Dillip Kumar Patnaik noted that although preliminary investigation suggests food poisoning, confirmation is pending a post-mortem examination. This tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025