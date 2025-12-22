Tragic Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Odisha

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, a mother and her two sons have died from suspected food poisoning. The family, identified as Golap Sahu, Bharat Sahu, and Litu Sahu, had consumed a meal consisting of chicken, spinach, and rice.

The incident occurred in Asanabani village under Kantabania police limits. After their health deteriorated post-dinner, the family was rushed to Angul District Headquarters Hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared them brought-dead, raising suspicion of food poisoning as the cause.

Additional District Medical Officer Dillip Kumar Patnaik noted that although preliminary investigation suggests food poisoning, confirmation is pending a post-mortem examination. This tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)