Pollution Surge Fuels Eye Drops and Nebuliser Sales in Delhi

Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi, medical stores across the city are witnessing a sharp increase in sales of eye drops, masks, and nebulisers. This uptick is largely attributed to escalating complaints of eye irritation, redness, and breathing discomfort among residents.

Chemists note that pollution-driven demand for eye care and respiratory products is a recurring trend every winter. 'Every time pollution spikes, there's a noticeable surge in eye drop and nasal spray sales,' commented Suresh, a chemist in Lutyens' Delhi.

The Delhi Drug Traders' Association confirmed a seasonal rise in product demand, particularly during winter pollution spikes. Eye drops, masks, and nebulisers are notably in higher demand, with sales increasing by about 15% due to pollution-induced burning and irritation, they reported.

