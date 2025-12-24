Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Healthcare With PPP Medical Colleges Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes commitment to quality healthcare and medical education for the poor, leveraging the Public-Private Partnership model for medical college construction. Central and state governments will share financial support via the Viability Gap Funding scheme. The Sanjeevani health records project expansion is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a steadfast commitment to delivering quality healthcare and medical education to impoverished communities in the state. The move aims to expand medical infrastructure through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Naidu, during a review meeting at the Secretariat, instructed officials to adhere to central government guidelines and focus on the development of medical colleges. He insisted on countering any misinformation about the state's healthcare initiatives.

Under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, financial contributions for medical projects are equally split between central and state governments. The state also plans to expand its Sanjeevani health record digitization project, after piloting it in Kuppam.

