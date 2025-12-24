Andhra Pradesh Boosts Healthcare With PPP Medical Colleges Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a steadfast commitment to delivering quality healthcare and medical education to impoverished communities in the state. The move aims to expand medical infrastructure through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Naidu, during a review meeting at the Secretariat, instructed officials to adhere to central government guidelines and focus on the development of medical colleges. He insisted on countering any misinformation about the state's healthcare initiatives.

Under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, financial contributions for medical projects are equally split between central and state governments. The state also plans to expand its Sanjeevani health record digitization project, after piloting it in Kuppam.

(With inputs from agencies.)