Chennai's Pioneering Heart Airlift: A Life-Saving Journey

In an unprecedented medical operation, a Chennai-based hospital successfully airlifted a heart from Thanjavur, marking the first time a helicopter has been used for an organ transplant within city limits. The procedure saved the life of a 33-year-old cardiac patient from Maharashtra.

The heart was retrieved from a 19-year-old donor who was declared brain-dead following a traumatic brain injury sustained in a road accident. The organ, along with a small intestine, was transported from Thanjavur's government hospital after the donor's family consented to the organ donation.

The heart and lung transplant team carried the organ via a special helicopter to D G Vaishnav College in Chennai and quickly transported it to MGM Healthcare using a green corridor organized by the Chennai police. The life-saving transplant was conducted by a team led by Dr. K R Balakrishnan, showcasing the collaborative efforts and dedication of the healthcare community.

(With inputs from agencies.)