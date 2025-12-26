Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day
Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations on December 25, witnessing a significant passenger surge. With 48 flights handling over 5,000 passengers, the new facility reflects strong demand and marks a pivotal growth in Mumbai's aviation capacity, spearheaded by the Adani Group and CIDCO partnership.
- Country:
- India
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marked a strong start on December 25, with a significant increase in passenger traffic on its inaugural day. The newly opened facility recorded over 5,000 travelers and 48 flights, far surpassing booking levels observed the previous day.
Owned by the Adani Group and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the airport serves as a testament to Mumbai's growing aviation needs. According to NMIA, the surge on the first day indicates a positive reception and robust demand from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
As operations expand, Navi Mumbai anticipates joining major global aviation hubs. With plans for 24-hour operations by February, the airport is set to enhance connectivity across 13 domestic destinations, becoming the second significant aviation hub in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
