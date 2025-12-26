Left Menu

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Fifteen people were injured during a stabbing at a Yokohama Rubber factory in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. A 38-year-old suspect, Masaki Oyama, was arrested for attempted murder. The attack involved stabbing and spraying bleach-like liquid. All victims were conscious and are factory employees. Japan continues to face rare but violent incidents.

Emergency services at a rubber factory in Mishima, Japan, following reports of a stabbing incident. (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
At least 15 individuals sustained injuries following a stabbing incident at a factory in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, as reported by Kyodo News. Local authorities disclosed that an emergency call was placed around 4:30 pm, alerting them to multiple stabbings at a Yokohama Rubber factory in Mishima city. All injured parties were reported to be conscious upon discovery.

Law enforcement arrested Masaki Oyama, 38, on suspicion of attempted murder, although his occupation remains undisclosed. Investigators suspect Oyama's connection to the factory and have gathered information suggesting he sprayed a bleach-like liquid while donning a gas mask, according to Kyodo News. The alleged attack on a 28-year-old male employee occurred around 4 pm inside the facility, and Oyama was subdued by workers before police intervention.

The local fire brigade indicated that eight victims were stabbed, while seven others could potentially have suffered exposure to a chemical substance. Yokohama Rubber confirmed that all 15 casualties were company employees ranging from their 20s to 50s. Situated approximately one kilometer from Mishima's city office, the factory specializes in car tire production and employs about 980 staff as of 2024, per their website's details, Kyodo News added.

Despite Japan's reputation for low violent crime rates, including minimal homicides and stringent firearm laws, isolated incidents still occur. Historical cases feature the 2022 assassination of ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe and the 2023 shooting and stabbing spree killing four, including two officers, with the perpetrator sentenced to death last October.

Furthermore, in May, authorities charged a 43-year-old individual with attempted murder following a knife assault at Tokyo's Toda-mae metro station. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

