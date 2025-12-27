CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Cultural and Civic Journey in Odisha

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar embarked on a three-day tour of Odisha, emphasizing the significance of booth-level officers as 'pillars of the election process'.

After arriving with his family at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Kumar headed straight for Puri to visit significant religious sites, including Lord Jagannath's temple.

During his stay, Kumar will explore prominent cultural landmarks and meet with approximately 700 BLOs in Bhubaneswar, who are vital to the upcoming Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

