Left Menu

Cipla's #InhaleTheChange: Transforming Diabetes Care with Empathy and Innovation

Cipla Ltd. launched #InhaleTheChange, a campaign to improve insulin adherence by addressing emotional and practical barriers. Featuring actress Raveena Tandon, the initiative aims to destigmatize diabetes therapy and support patients with information, empathy, and innovation, reaching audiences nationwide through digital storytelling and patient support programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:00 IST
Cipla's #InhaleTheChange: Transforming Diabetes Care with Empathy and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cipla Ltd. has introduced a new national initiative, #InhaleTheChange, to encourage better insulin adherence among diabetes patients across India. This campaign is designed to empower sufferers by reducing the stigma and addressing barriers like fear of injections and complex routines, offering a compassionate and innovative approach to diabetes care.

The campaign, launched digitally, includes storytelling elements and patient support efforts to reach diverse audiences. It began with a video featuring Raveena Tandon, which highlights the everyday challenges faced by insulin-dependent individuals. A young girl's heartfelt response further underscores the emotional struggles associated with insulin therapy.

#InhaleTheChange aspires to raise awareness and ease patient reservations, providing educational resources and personalized guidance. Cipla aims to transform diabetes care by combining empathy, information, and innovative solutions, hoping to guide patients towards achieving a more manageable and dignified experience with insulin therapy.

TRENDING

1
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India
2
CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

 India
3
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
4
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025