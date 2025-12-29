Cipla's #InhaleTheChange: Transforming Diabetes Care with Empathy and Innovation

Cipla Ltd. has introduced a new national initiative, #InhaleTheChange, to encourage better insulin adherence among diabetes patients across India. This campaign is designed to empower sufferers by reducing the stigma and addressing barriers like fear of injections and complex routines, offering a compassionate and innovative approach to diabetes care.

The campaign, launched digitally, includes storytelling elements and patient support efforts to reach diverse audiences. It began with a video featuring Raveena Tandon, which highlights the everyday challenges faced by insulin-dependent individuals. A young girl's heartfelt response further underscores the emotional struggles associated with insulin therapy.

#InhaleTheChange aspires to raise awareness and ease patient reservations, providing educational resources and personalized guidance. Cipla aims to transform diabetes care by combining empathy, information, and innovative solutions, hoping to guide patients towards achieving a more manageable and dignified experience with insulin therapy.