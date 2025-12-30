AIIMS-Jammu Proposes India's First Traumatology Institute

AIIMS-Jammu has submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the Union Health Ministry for establishing India's first Institute of Traumatology, along with a Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. Collaborating with leading institutions from Israel and the United Kingdom, this initiative marks a significant advancement in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

According to Prof. Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS-Jammu, the proposed Institute of Traumatology is essential, especially given Jammu & Kashmir's vulnerability to natural and man-made disasters. The facility aims to provide comprehensive trauma care and support, uniquely positioning it in India's healthcare landscape.

AIIMS-Jammu is also planning a Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare to revolutionize patient care through AI-enabled diagnostics and treatment. The institute will introduce new facilities, including open-heart surgery, and is set to become completely paperless, further striving to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.