AIIMS-Jammu Proposes India's First Traumatology Institute
AIIMS-Jammu has proposed the establishment of India's first Institute of Traumatology and a Global Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare. Collaborations with Israeli and UK institutions aim to enhance trauma management and AI-driven medical care, addressing the regional and national needs for advanced healthcare facilities.
AIIMS-Jammu has submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the Union Health Ministry for establishing India's first Institute of Traumatology, along with a Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. Collaborating with leading institutions from Israel and the United Kingdom, this initiative marks a significant advancement in the country's healthcare infrastructure.
According to Prof. Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS-Jammu, the proposed Institute of Traumatology is essential, especially given Jammu & Kashmir's vulnerability to natural and man-made disasters. The facility aims to provide comprehensive trauma care and support, uniquely positioning it in India's healthcare landscape.
AIIMS-Jammu is also planning a Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare to revolutionize patient care through AI-enabled diagnostics and treatment. The institute will introduce new facilities, including open-heart surgery, and is set to become completely paperless, further striving to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.
