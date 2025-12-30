Left Menu

AIIMS-Jammu Proposes India's First Traumatology Institute

AIIMS-Jammu has proposed the establishment of India's first Institute of Traumatology and a Global Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare. Collaborations with Israeli and UK institutions aim to enhance trauma management and AI-driven medical care, addressing the regional and national needs for advanced healthcare facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:22 IST
AIIMS-Jammu Proposes India's First Traumatology Institute
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS-Jammu has submitted a groundbreaking proposal to the Union Health Ministry for establishing India's first Institute of Traumatology, along with a Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. Collaborating with leading institutions from Israel and the United Kingdom, this initiative marks a significant advancement in the country's healthcare infrastructure.

According to Prof. Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director and CEO of AIIMS-Jammu, the proposed Institute of Traumatology is essential, especially given Jammu & Kashmir's vulnerability to natural and man-made disasters. The facility aims to provide comprehensive trauma care and support, uniquely positioning it in India's healthcare landscape.

AIIMS-Jammu is also planning a Centre of Excellence for AI in Healthcare to revolutionize patient care through AI-enabled diagnostics and treatment. The institute will introduce new facilities, including open-heart surgery, and is set to become completely paperless, further striving to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.

TRENDING

1
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
2
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates
4
Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025